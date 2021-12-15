Contractors will now finish the job, planting 3,000 trees a day on the land, which sits within Greenwood Community Forest, with completion scheduled for before Christmas.

The first tree was planted by Coun Mike Adams, the council’s Environment Ambassador, whose role it is to drive forward the council’s green policy.

He said: “All these thousands of extra trees are going to bring so many benefits to our local communities including creating new habitats for wildlife, improving air quality, and giving residents an improved experience.”

Coun Tom Smith, Coun John Cottee, Coun Mike Adams and Nick Tucker, Woodland Creation project manager

The second tree of the new woodland was planted by Coun Tom Smith, Greenwood Champion, vice-chairman of the county council's Communities Committee, and county councillor for Blidworth.

He said: “Planting new, native woodland is a hugely important step in tackling the environmental challenges we face, and I know Rainworth and the surrounding area will benefit hugely from this green scheme."

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the Communities Committee, also joined Coun Adams and Coun Smith at the green space as the pair planted trees.

He said: “Delivering a ‘greener’ Nottinghamshire is a key plank of our new council plan, so our tree planting ambitions over the next five years are now doubly important.”