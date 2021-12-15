The locations in Mansfield and Warsop are non-wooded areas with a focus on areas most likely to provide the greatest benefits to ecosystems and society by connecting people with nature and linking habitats of nearby forest/woodland and greenspaces.

Ben Bradley MP said: “I’m pleased to see that the Treescapes Fund is ensuring that we’re getting a pipeline of new trees and ‘urban greening’ across Mansfield and Warsop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield's MP, Ben Bradley, has welcomed funding to plant more trees

"These urban trees are really important for local ecosystems, for flood alleviation and connecting up pollinator habitats. An added bonus is that they also look a lot nicer than concrete.