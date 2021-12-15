Funding will help plant more trees in Mansfield
Mansfield’s MP has welcomed the news that Mansfield has been identified for the planting of new highway trees through the Local Authority Treescapes Fund funding bid.
The locations in Mansfield and Warsop are non-wooded areas with a focus on areas most likely to provide the greatest benefits to ecosystems and society by connecting people with nature and linking habitats of nearby forest/woodland and greenspaces.
Ben Bradley MP said: “I’m pleased to see that the Treescapes Fund is ensuring that we’re getting a pipeline of new trees and ‘urban greening’ across Mansfield and Warsop.
"These urban trees are really important for local ecosystems, for flood alleviation and connecting up pollinator habitats. An added bonus is that they also look a lot nicer than concrete.
“There’s loads of local tree planting being brought forward by Notts County Council and I am sure that residents across the county will welcome this.”