Police have been at the site in Coxmoor Road since Wednesday, April 26, and have said officers will continue to be there for the next few days.

There is still a cordon in place with nearby roads closed – causing disruption to motorists – and a no fly-zone over the scene which includes drones while officers carry out their inquiries.

Officers are being supported by scientists including an anthropologist.

Investigations are ongoing at the site in Sutton where human remains were found

Forensic and DNA work is still being carried out so that formal identification can be made.

Superintendent Claire Rukas, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We know the public will be eager to know what has happened and who this person is.

“At this time there is nothing to indicate this is an archaeological find, but until further tests are carried out we are not going to be able to say anything further.

“We are therefore treating it as ongoing police investigation.

“We will provide all the information we have as soon as we get it. This is a complex investigation and unfortunately investigations like this do take time.

“We were expecting to be at the site for seven days but will be extending that into next week while more work is carried out.

“We would like to thank the local community for their patience.

“It is important no stone is left unturned and we carry out a thorough investigation into who this person is and how they died.”