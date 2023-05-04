News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
36 minutes ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
1 hour ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
1 hour ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
16 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
19 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike

Police make lorry appeal after fuel stolen in Huthwaite

Police investigating the theft of thousands of pounds worth of fuel in Huthwaite are appealing for the public’s help to track down the people responsible.

By John Smith
Published 4th May 2023, 09:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:20 BST

The theft occurred in the early hours of Friday 21 April at an address in Nunn Brook Road, Huthwaite, when the rare bio fuel was stolen.

Officers are seeking to trace a lorry seen in the area at the time and are appealing to drivers to search their memories and check any relevant dashcam footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The white lorry, which had a blue open-sided trailer was in the area for more than two hours before it was driven away at around 3.30am.

A CCTV capture of the lorry that had fuel stolen from it in HuthwaiteA CCTV capture of the lorry that had fuel stolen from it in Huthwaite
A CCTV capture of the lorry that had fuel stolen from it in Huthwaite
Most Popular

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle to come forward.

Read More
Two arrested after police stop on M1 at Mansfield
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Scott Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brazen and extremely costly theft that caused significant inconvenience to a local business.

"We are determined to catch up with whoever was responsible and are asking the public for help in tracing this lorry, which was seen on CCTV.

“If you saw this lorry in that area we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 339 of 22 April 2023.