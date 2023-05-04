The theft occurred in the early hours of Friday 21 April at an address in Nunn Brook Road, Huthwaite, when the rare bio fuel was stolen.

Officers are seeking to trace a lorry seen in the area at the time and are appealing to drivers to search their memories and check any relevant dashcam footage.

The white lorry, which had a blue open-sided trailer was in the area for more than two hours before it was driven away at around 3.30am.

A CCTV capture of the lorry that had fuel stolen from it in Huthwaite

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle to come forward.

PC Scott Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brazen and extremely costly theft that caused significant inconvenience to a local business.

"We are determined to catch up with whoever was responsible and are asking the public for help in tracing this lorry, which was seen on CCTV.

“If you saw this lorry in that area we want to hear from you.”