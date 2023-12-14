Rhubarb Farm near Mansfield vows to support the community this Christmas

Rhubarb Farm has been getting into the Christmas spirit with festive activities and social support as staff thank the community for helping the farm “grow” by meeting the needs of volunteers.

Rhubarb Farm, located on Hardwick Street in Langwith, supports vulnerable people to change their lives for the better, using horticulture and creative arts as a healthy coping mechanism.

A quick look back in review of the charity shows how quickly it has grown and become a community asset.

In October 2010 Rhubarb Farm was a weed-tangled field, chest high in brambles.

Wreath-making at Rhubarb Farm.

Thanks to community payback teams and other funding streams over the years, staff and volunteers have been able to fence the whole site and erect structures and facilities.

As of January 2019 – the site now had a staff office, mess room, training room and various other accessible facilities for volunteers.

Rhubarb Farm has just celebrated one year since purchasing its current site from the Langwith Society.

This Christmas, the team have been busier than ever with Christmas activities and supportive services for visitors, staff and volunteers.

Making staple bags at Rhubarb Farm.

Ben Sofield, training assistant, said: “We have been very busy this Christmas period with a range of activities.

“We’ve had brunch with Santa, wreath-making events for groups and staple bag-packing to name a few.

“We’ve made staple bags for our food hubs so everyone can enjoy Christmas this year.

“We are also immensely grateful for all donations made to help us support the community over Christmas.”

Thanks to the government department for culture, media and sport via the National Lottery Funding, the farm was awarded a grant of more than £30,000 from a cost of living fund to help cover core costs already incurred between July and September.

Funding will also support core costs between October and March.

The organisation is almost entirely reliant on grant funding to operate and welcomes all support and donations.

For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.rhubarbfarm.co.uk

Anita Ollerenshaw, farm manager, said: “This funding is extremely welcome to help the farm manage at this difficult time.

“Especially when all costs are high and we need to maintain our valuable services to the people we support.