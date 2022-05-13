Rhubarb Farm in Hardwick Street, Langwith, provides training and volunteering opportunities to 90 volunteers from the area.

The farm consists of eight polytunnels, 100 hens, pigs, a donkey and a shetland pony all live on the farm.

In addition there is a forest school barn, flower beds, vegetable raised beds, willow dome and arch, comfrey bed and comfrey fertiliser factory.

Rhubarb Farm had an open day for the National Garden Scheme. Pictured are horticultural assitants Sharna West and Keirah Bamford.

There is also a small shop and a café with toilet facilities.

There is some wheelchair access, plants for sale, parking, refreshments, cashless payment available.

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England and Wales and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.