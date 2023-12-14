A resident-led Christmas campaign collaborating on efforts to support the Warsop area has seen donations pouring in from schools, businesses, and community groups.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warsop Parish Christmas Smile is entirely run by volunteers and aims to ensure families in need have the best possible holiday season.

People in the area are being asked to nominate families who are going through hardship to receive support from community donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents volunteer each year to accept and distribute donations to those in need of a helping hand over the festive period.

Coun John Coxhead along with Paul Chadbourne at Mansfield 103.2.

Jen Cockcroft, Linda Davis and Coun Karen Hardy launched the scheme in 2018 which was a “resounding” success.

The campaign has already received hundreds of donations from schools, community groups and business in the area including Mansfield 103.2.

The radio station has collated donations of toys and gifts for Warsop Parish Christmas Smile who will then distribute them to families in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun John Coxhead was approached by Coun David Hughes who wanted to bring happiness to young children and was asked if there was any chance that the organisation in Warsop could gain access to some items ideal for Christmas gifts.

Volunteers accepted gifts and toys have been donated by employees at Wincanton B&Q Worksop Distribution Centre.

The donations have given the campaign a “huge boost” to support even more families this year.

Other donations received were from Hetts Lane Infant and Nursery School and Wincanton B&Q Worksop distribution centre.

Coun John Coxhead said: “Once I was contacted by Coun Hughes – I immediately thought of our local radio station who have continued to help me in various requests throughout the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I contacted Paul Chadbourne at Mansfield 103.2 who jumped at the chance and no sooner had I put the phone down there were presents to collect from the station.

“I have to add that Mansfield 103.2 never hesitate and always help and promote whenever they can and I know that everyone who will benefit from their support will be thankful.”

The campaign covers Church Warsop, Meden Vale, Sookholme, Spion Kop, Warsop and Warsop Vale.

Nominations are sent to the campaign via schools and other community organisations or groups in the parish.