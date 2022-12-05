Amazon in Sutton supporting police outreach project
Amazon in Sutton is partnering with the Nottinghamshire Police to provide free children’s sports sessions in the community.
The Operation Reacher project will provide free, weekly sports sessions at West Nottinghamshire College in Mansfield for children aged eight-18.
The project encourages young people to become involved in sport to build stronger community relations.
In support of the project, Amazon has donated sporting equipment for the children to use during the sessions including bibs, footballs, and kits.
Members of the Amazon team who are involved in the partnership recently attended a launch day for the project at the college, where they were joined by Nottinghamshire Police and college principal Andrew Cropley.
The group held an information stall in the college’s assembly hall where children could find out how to get involved and learn more about the sessions.
Sean Clarke, who works at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton and helped organise the partnership, said: “I am delighted that we are supporting this fantastic project.
"We are looking forward to building our relationship with Nottinghamshire Police and West Nottinghamshire College and offering lots of exciting sports sessions to young people in our community.”
Vivek Khanka, general manager at Amazon in Sutton, said: “We are pleased to support the Operation Reacher project in aid of building a stronger community and promoting exercise and teamwork among young people.”
Ronnie Landa, from Nottinghamshire Police said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Amazon for its support on The Operation Reacher Project.
“The kind donation of sports equipment is greatly appreciated and enables us to continue our efforts in building strong community relationships.”