Part of former Mansfield nightclub to be demolished to create super-beer garden at Mansfield Wetherspoon's

Plans were approved last year to demolish the rear parts of the former QI nightclub, on Leeming Street, to make way for the combined facilities for The Stag & Pheasant and The Widow Frost pubs.

Documents from the original application show the beer garden will have capacity for as many as 200 seats and would boast a heated and covered area.

The two Wetherspoon venues would then be combined to form one single pub, with the beer garden accessed via an altered The Stag & Pheasant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stag & Pheasant, Clumber STreet, Mansfield town centre.

Now developers behind the scheme have confirmed their plans for the part-demolition of the QI club, which closed more than a decade ago.

About 830 sq metres of QI, which sits behind The Stag & Pheasant, will be demolished, with the beer garden to form about 393 sq metres of that land.

The former nightclub and entrance area of QI would then be used as a bin storage area for the combined JD Wetherspoon venues, with the frontage renovated.

The Widow Frost, Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre.

Demolition

The work will include the removal of ‘asbestos-containing materials’ from the former QI and the controlled demolition of parts of the former nightclub, documents confirm.

The demolition will then allow for the creation of the beer garden, the extension of The Stag & Pheasant and the merging of the two venues.

A new, central entrance will be created for the Stag and Pheasant on Clumber Street, with the existing patio area removed, while the bar would be moved to the left-hand wall rather than being central to the pub.

Project dates for the demolition have not been outlined at this stage, but the first phase is slated to last 16 weeks.

Documents approved by the authority last year added: “We believe the application will make a positive contribution to the character of the area.

“Although the proposal is to demolish the rear portion of the former QI nightclub, it is proposed to retain the front part of the building, so the street view will be unaffected by the demolition of the building behind.

“We will be enhancing the area from an unused and deteriorating building into a vibrant outdoor space for the existing The Stag & Pheasant.”