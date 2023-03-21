News you can trust since 1952
Appeal launched after man 'shows backside' to teenagers in Langley Mill

An investigation has been launched into an incident in Langley Mill in which a man allegedly exposed himself to minors and allegedly touched one of them.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:20 GMT- 1 min read

Reports surfaced online of a man getting out of a Vauxhall Insignia in Station Road at about 2pm on Friday, March 10.

The man allegedly "showed his backside" to the group of teenagers before touching one of them inappropriately.

Derbyshire Police is now asking anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage to come forward.

The incident happened in Station Road, Langley Mill. Image: Google Maps.
A statement said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries following reports a man approached a group of teenagers, and allegedly exposed himself and behaved inappropriately towards them."

The teens, aged between 14 and 15, were sat on a wall on Station Road when the incident happened.

There were reports of a small altercation after snowballs were thrown at an old man "causing him to fall over", but the teens involved have denied being involved in this and claim it was other children.

Derbyshire Police said: "The man is thought to have got in and out of a white car. We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time, with CCTV or dashcam footage, or with any information which could help.

"People should contact us via Facebook, Twitter, our website or 101, quoting reference 23000148795."