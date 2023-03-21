Appeal launched after man 'shows backside' to teenagers in Langley Mill

Reports surfaced online of a man getting out of a Vauxhall Insignia in Station Road at about 2pm on Friday, March 10.

The man allegedly "showed his backside" to the group of teenagers before touching one of them inappropriately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire Police is now asking anyone with information, CCTV footage or dashcam footage to come forward.

The incident happened in Station Road, Langley Mill. Image: Google Maps.

A statement said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries following reports a man approached a group of teenagers, and allegedly exposed himself and behaved inappropriately towards them."

The teens, aged between 14 and 15, were sat on a wall on Station Road when the incident happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were reports of a small altercation after snowballs were thrown at an old man "causing him to fall over", but the teens involved have denied being involved in this and claim it was other children.

Derbyshire Police said: "The man is thought to have got in and out of a white car. We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time, with CCTV or dashcam footage, or with any information which could help.