Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of the Heritage Open Days program, the Forest Town Nature Conservation Group is offering a complimentary guided tour of ‘Spa Ponds’ this September.

The free tour will take place at Spa Ponds on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

The tour will cover the rich history of Spa Ponds, which is locally known as Gara Ponds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spa Ponds is a community-owned wildlife site situated on the edge of the historic Clipstone Deer Park.

Spa Ponds is a community-owned wildlife site situated on the edge of the historic Clipstone Deer Park.

It is regularly frequented by local dog walkers, cyclists, and ramblers.

Josh Dowen, conservation group volunteer and event organiser, said: “When we purchased this nature reserve in 2014 – we became custodians of its amazing history, which ties into the kings of England, the English civil war, and the lives local people.

“I look forward to sharing this history as well as showing people around this beautiful site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site’s story is linked to locations such as Sherwood Forest, King's Clipstone, and King John's Palace.

Spa Ponds can be accessed from Clipstone Drive across the road from the Whitegate’s pub.

Places are limited, so advance booking is required. This event is for adults and is expected to last around two hours.

For further details about this guided tour and how to book your place you can see www.foresttown.net or phone Shlomo Dowen on (01623) 640134.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group is a registered charity that started out as a ‘friends group’ in 2011 and is run by volunteers.

The group holds work sessions at the reserve, usually on Wednesdays and Saturdays.