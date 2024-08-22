Residents are invited to a free history tour of Forest Town nature reserve this September
The free tour will take place at Spa Ponds on Saturday, September 14, 2024.
The tour will cover the rich history of Spa Ponds, which is locally known as Gara Ponds.
Spa Ponds is a community-owned wildlife site situated on the edge of the historic Clipstone Deer Park.
It is regularly frequented by local dog walkers, cyclists, and ramblers.
Josh Dowen, conservation group volunteer and event organiser, said: “When we purchased this nature reserve in 2014 – we became custodians of its amazing history, which ties into the kings of England, the English civil war, and the lives local people.
“I look forward to sharing this history as well as showing people around this beautiful site.”
The site’s story is linked to locations such as Sherwood Forest, King's Clipstone, and King John's Palace.
Spa Ponds can be accessed from Clipstone Drive across the road from the Whitegate’s pub.
Places are limited, so advance booking is required. This event is for adults and is expected to last around two hours.
For further details about this guided tour and how to book your place you can see www.foresttown.net or phone Shlomo Dowen on (01623) 640134.
The Forest Town Nature Conservation Group is a registered charity that started out as a ‘friends group’ in 2011 and is run by volunteers.
The group holds work sessions at the reserve, usually on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
