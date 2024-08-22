Mansfield and Ashfield firefighters help tackle huge blaze at recycling centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters from Mansfield and Ashfield joined crews from across Nottinghamshire in tackling a huge blaze at a recycling centre in Elkesley.

Approximately 10,000 tonnes of timber, scrap metal and machinery were ablaze in the fire, which broke out at the site on Jockey Lane last night (Wednesday).

Firefighters were initially called to the scene at 8.20pm last night (Wednesday) and at its height, 80 firefighters, eight fire engines, two water carriers, an aerial ladder platform, command unit and welfare unit were all on the scene tackling the blaze.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Warsop, Blidworth and Edwinstowe were among those involved.

Firefighters from Mansfield and Ashfield were among those tackling the blaze at its height. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Facebook

Jockey Lane was closed in both directions and local residents living nearby were advised to keep doors and windows closed.

There were also reports of drivers stopping on the A1 to observe the incident, which led to Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service (NFRS) having to appeal for drivers not to do so as it potentially could have blocked the route for emergency services to gain access to the site.

This morning (Thursday), NFRS reports that although the incident has now been scaled down, four fire engines and the aerial ladder platform remaining on scene this morning as dampening down continues and firefighters are likely to be in attendance for a number of hours.

More than 10,000 tonnes of scrap metal, timber and machinery was abalze at a Elkesley recycling centre. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Facebook

Again, the advice for local residents is to keep doors and windows closed if affected by the smoke.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is scheduled for later today.

Fire crews from Retford, Tuxford, Worksop, Edwinstowe, Stapleford and Harworth also all attended at various points during the operation.