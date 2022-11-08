Improvements to Mansfield nature reserve get funding boost thanks to £45,000 grant from Severn Trent Community Fund

The work will make the site better for visitors and wildlife by helping prevent pollution from getting into the ponds and by making the footpaths around the ponds easier to use.

The work will also involve planting reeds and flowers around the ponds, removing some trees and branches to let more light in, and adding barriers to protect sensitive parts of the site. Some of this work has already begun, and more will take place early in 2023, with further planting in the Spring.

Shlomo Dowen, FTNCG chairman, said: “We are so grateful to the Severn Trent Community Fund for helping our dream of an improved site become a reality.

Members of the Forest Town Nature Conservation Group (FTNCG)

"While the project will last less than a year, the benefits will be felt for decades to come.”

Sue Heyes, Severn Trent community fund officer, said: “We are very pleased to be able to support fantastic initiatives such as the rejuvenation of Spa Ponds, which will provide some truly great benefits to the community.

“This project also supports our wider Get River Positive commitment to improving the health of our region’s rivers, as cleaner pods will result in less pollution in the River Maun.

