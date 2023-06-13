Mansfield shopping centre celebrates diversity with pop-up Pride garden

The stunning display was constructed by Datsa Gaile, founder of Mansfield-based SolaAir Sequin Walls UK, and her team.

To create an unforgettable experience to celebrate Pride Month this year, Datsa seized the opportunity to support the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Her sequin Pride Garden wall in a colour spectrum, with matching flowers, balloons and benches, is available for the centre’s shoppers to enjoy until the end of June.

The display took Datsa and her team 39 hours to construct.

Pride Month is a globally recognised commemoration, occurring annually in June in honour of the historic Stonewall Riots.

Datsa’s extensive experience in the events industry has taken her on a global journey and garnered her admiration from esteemed event stylists, renowned celebrities such as Amanda Holden and, most recently, Meta as a guest speaker.

DATSA GAILE sitting in the Pride Garden

Reflecting on her motivation behind this project, Datsa said: “Throughout my extensive experience executing numerous projects nationwide and across the globe, I felt compelled to give back to the community and provide my hometown with something truly enjoyable.

“By joining in with the Pride Month festivities, we aim to collectively foster a world where love, respect, and acceptance flourish.”

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons manager, said: “We're delighted to have worked with Datsa to bring the Pride Pop-Up Garden to Mansfield. The installation is beautiful, offering our community a focal point to celebrate Pride month throughout June. The response from our customers and tenants has been amazing.”