News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

Mansfield shopping centre celebrates diversity with pop-up Pride garden

In support of Pride Month, visitors to the Four Seasons Shopping Centre in Mansfield can capture selfies and photos against a five-metre sequin Pride Garden wall.
By Abbi HoxleighContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 08:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 08:54 BST

The stunning display was constructed by Datsa Gaile, founder of Mansfield-based SolaAir Sequin Walls UK, and her team.

To create an unforgettable experience to celebrate Pride Month this year, Datsa seized the opportunity to support the Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her sequin Pride Garden wall in a colour spectrum, with matching flowers, balloons and benches, is available for the centre’s shoppers to enjoy until the end of June.

Datsa Gaile sitting in the Pride Garden.Datsa Gaile sitting in the Pride Garden.
Datsa Gaile sitting in the Pride Garden.
Most Popular

The display took Datsa and her team 39 hours to construct.

Pride Month is a globally recognised commemoration, occurring annually in June in honour of the historic Stonewall Riots.

Datsa’s extensive experience in the events industry has taken her on a global journey and garnered her admiration from esteemed event stylists, renowned celebrities such as Amanda Holden and, most recently, Meta as a guest speaker.

Read More
Mansfield is seeing more businesses go into liquidation than before the Covid-19...
DATSA GAILE sitting in the Pride GardenDATSA GAILE sitting in the Pride Garden
DATSA GAILE sitting in the Pride Garden

Reflecting on her motivation behind this project, Datsa said: “Throughout my extensive experience executing numerous projects nationwide and across the globe, I felt compelled to give back to the community and provide my hometown with something truly enjoyable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“By joining in with the Pride Month festivities, we aim to collectively foster a world where love, respect, and acceptance flourish.”

Rebekah O’Neill, Four Seasons manager, said: “We're delighted to have worked with Datsa to bring the Pride Pop-Up Garden to Mansfield. The installation is beautiful, offering our community a focal point to celebrate Pride month throughout June. The response from our customers and tenants has been amazing.”

DATSA GAILE sitting in the Pride GardenDATSA GAILE sitting in the Pride Garden
DATSA GAILE sitting in the Pride Garden
Related topics:Mansfield