Paul Marshall, aged 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday, November 22.

Lincolnshire Police said he is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

Marshall has links to the Mansfield area and anyone who sees Marshall is advised not to approach him, but to call call 999, quoting incident 298 of November 22, 2022.

A force spokeswoman said today: “Our investigation to locate Marshall is very much ongoing and we continue to appeal for any information that will help us find him.”

Police have confirmed CCTV footage taken in Doncaster in December was Marshall, while there have also been reported sightings in Mansfield and Worksop.