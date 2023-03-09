News you can trust since 1952
Renewed appeal to find rapist with links to Mansfield on the run for more than three months

Police have renewed an appeal to find a convicted sex offender serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent who absconded from prison.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 9:44am

Paul Marshall, aged 53, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday, November 22.

Lincolnshire Police said he is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

Marshall has links to the Mansfield area and anyone who sees Marshall is advised not to approach him, but to call call 999, quoting incident 298 of November 22, 2022.

Police are hunting rapist Paul Marshall. He absonded from HMP North Sea Camp in November.
A force spokeswoman said today: “Our investigation to locate Marshall is very much ongoing and we continue to appeal for any information that will help us find him.”

Police have confirmed CCTV footage taken in Doncaster in December was Marshall, while there have also been reported sightings in Mansfield and Worksop.

Missing rapist Paul Marshall was captured on CCTV in Doncaster in November.
