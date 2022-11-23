News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

CCTV images released in hunt for convicted rapist missing from prison – showing him in Mansfield town centre

Police are appealing for information to trace a missing sex offender seen in Mansfield.

By Jon Ball
21 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 8:20am

Paul Marshall was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday, November 22.

Lincolnshire Police said the 53-year-old is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

Hide Ad

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of convicted sex offender Paul Marshall after he absconded from prison.”

CCTV images have been released showing Marshall in Mansfield Town Centre.

Most Popular

Marshall has links to the Mansfield area and Lincolnshire Police said they believed he may have travelled to Nottinghamshire.

Now, Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images of Marshall in Mansfield town centre.

Hide Ad

Police said anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but should instead call 999, quoting incident 704 of November 22, 2022

Paul Marshall has absconded from prison.