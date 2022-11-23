Paul Marshall was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp, near Boston in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday, November 22.

Lincolnshire Police said the 53-year-old is serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of convicted sex offender Paul Marshall after he absconded from prison.”

CCTV images have been released showing Marshall in Mansfield Town Centre.

Marshall has links to the Mansfield area and Lincolnshire Police said they believed he may have travelled to Nottinghamshire.

Police said anyone who sees Marshall should not approach him but should instead call 999, quoting incident 704 of November 22, 2022