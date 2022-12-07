News you can trust since 1952
Police urge residents to dial 999 following reports escaped rapist Paul Marshall spotted in north Nottinghamshire

Police are urging residents to call 999 following reports escaped rapist Paul Marshall was spotted in North Nottinghamshire.

By Andy Done-Johnson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Marshall, a convicted sex offender serving a life sentence for rape and wounding with intent, absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in Lincolnshire last month.

Following sightings of the offender in Mansfield and Doncaster in recent days, many residents in Worksop took to social media to say Marshall had been spotted in the area on Sunday evening.

Lincolnshire Police could not confirm at this time whether the sightings were genuine, but a spokesman said if anyone does see the 53-year-old, it is essential they do not approach him as he is considered dangerous and to dial 999 immediately.

Police are hunting rapist Paul Marshall
The force has confirmed that CCTV footage taken in Doncaster is Marshall, but with numerous sightings the offender remains at large at this time.

The spokesman said, while the investigation is being led by Lincolnshire Police, due to sightings over three counties, if he is spotted in Nottinghamshire, then a 999 call will go through to Nottinghamshire Police to respond to.

He said: “We are the investigating force as Marshall failed to return to a prison in Lincolnshire, but it’s imperative that if any members of the public spot him, they call 999 immediately and don’t go near him. This is not a matter for 101. Please call 999 immediately.”

A new image released by Lincolnshire Police in relation to the search for Paul Marshall.

The incident number to quote is 298 of November 22, 2022.