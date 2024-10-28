Red Alert! PETA calls on Mansfield residents to keep cats indoors

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Oct 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 15:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
As many as eight cats went missing and were later discovered dead in fields near Sherwood Avenue in Mansfield. In response, PETA has issued a red alert, urging all residents to keep their cats indoors.

A “red alert” has been issued for cat owners living on a Mansfield estate following a series of unexplained cat deaths.

Mansfield Council is currently working with residents and other departments to gather additional information about these deaths on the Bellamy Estate, with some residents estimating that as many as eight cats may have died in total.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlan Hopkin, a cat owner living near the industrial field off Sherwood Avenue, lost her cat, Jasper, earlier this month.

Charlan shared this image of Jasper who died earlier this month.Charlan shared this image of Jasper who died earlier this month.
Charlan shared this image of Jasper who died earlier this month.

Charlan urged other animal owners in the area to “stay vigilant” and keep their cats safe.

“These tragic deaths are a reminder that it’s never safe to let our animal companions roam outdoors unattended,” says PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen.

Read More
Love Your History: Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link helps preserve legacy of 'W...

Elisa added: “Cats count on us to protect them, and the best way to do that is by keeping them safe indoors.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sonia Lowe's cat was one of cats who died in the affected area.Sonia Lowe's cat was one of cats who died in the affected area.
Sonia Lowe's cat was one of cats who died in the affected area.

For more information on how to keep cats happy indoors, readers can visit PETA.org.uk.

The RSPCA urges anyone with information about these incidents to call its appeals line on 0300 123 8018 and quote incident number 01360425.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA expressed the charity's condolences to the owners affected.

A charity spokesperson added: “Pet-owners are asked to be vigilant and keep an eye on their cats’ wellbeing – if they are showing symptoms of poisoning, take them for veterinary treatment immediately.”

Related topics:RSPCAMansfieldCats

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice