Red Alert! PETA calls on Mansfield residents to keep cats indoors
A “red alert” has been issued for cat owners living on a Mansfield estate following a series of unexplained cat deaths.
Mansfield Council is currently working with residents and other departments to gather additional information about these deaths on the Bellamy Estate, with some residents estimating that as many as eight cats may have died in total.
Charlan Hopkin, a cat owner living near the industrial field off Sherwood Avenue, lost her cat, Jasper, earlier this month.
Charlan urged other animal owners in the area to “stay vigilant” and keep their cats safe.
“These tragic deaths are a reminder that it’s never safe to let our animal companions roam outdoors unattended,” says PETA Vice President of Programmes Elisa Allen.
Elisa added: “Cats count on us to protect them, and the best way to do that is by keeping them safe indoors.”
For more information on how to keep cats happy indoors, readers can visit PETA.org.uk.
The RSPCA urges anyone with information about these incidents to call its appeals line on 0300 123 8018 and quote incident number 01360425.
A spokesperson for the RSPCA expressed the charity's condolences to the owners affected.
A charity spokesperson added: “Pet-owners are asked to be vigilant and keep an eye on their cats’ wellbeing – if they are showing symptoms of poisoning, take them for veterinary treatment immediately.”
