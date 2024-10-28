Police launch CCTV appeal after boy’s bike stolen in Mansfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 28th Oct 2024, 09:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police investigating the theft of a boy’s bicycle have released an image of a man they would like to speak with.

The black Carrera bike was taken from outside Currys PC World in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, at about 5pm on Thursday, September 19.

Officers would like to speak with the man pictured in this CCTV image.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

PC Tony Mait, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the young victim in this case we are eager to track down the person or people responsible for this theft.

Image shared by Nottinghamshire Police.Image shared by Nottinghamshire Police.
Image shared by Nottinghamshire Police.
Read More
Photos: 10 reasons to visit Sherwood Forest this autumn

“To this end we believe the man pictured in this image has vital information an we encourage him to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 541 of 19 September 2024.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice