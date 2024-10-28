Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating the theft of a boy’s bicycle have released an image of a man they would like to speak with.

The black Carrera bike was taken from outside Currys PC World in Nottingham Road, Mansfield, at about 5pm on Thursday, September 19.

Officers would like to speak with the man pictured in this CCTV image.

PC Tony Mait, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for the young victim in this case we are eager to track down the person or people responsible for this theft.

Image shared by Nottinghamshire Police.

“To this end we believe the man pictured in this image has vital information an we encourage him to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 541 of 19 September 2024.