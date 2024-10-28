Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To showcase the history of Wolfhunt House in Mansfield Woodhouse, the Heritage Link organised an educational event for young people during this half term.

Wolfhunt House on Mansfield Woodhouse High Street has a wealth of history as it was the place where the Wolf Hunters lived many centuries ago.

According to Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link, as far back as the mid 13th century, there is a record of wolves in Mansfield Woodhouse and in about 1250 Alan de Lorimer held a bovate of land at Mansfield Woodhouse and became the first Wolf Hunter.

His job included warning the local people when wolves were in the vicinity, by blowing a hunting horn.

The Heritage Project Mansfield Woodhouse library. The Wolf Hunt Man event/workshop.

To preserve local history, Mansfield Woodhouse Heritage Link has successfully raised funds for a plaque for Wolfhunt House.

They surpassed their target of £600, raising nearly £1,000 as of September.

The additional funds were used to support activities during the autumn half-term.

The event, held at Mansfield Woodhouse library on Thursday, October 24, featured a workshop for children that included a small re-enactment with the Sheriff of Nottingham dressed as the Wolf Hunt Man.

Participants enjoyed craft activities, such as making wolf masks and creating other forest animal crafts.

Additionally, a quiz showcased quirky images found in the village.

Joyce Bosnjak, of the Heritage Link, said: “Our team of volunteers are a fearsome bunch.

“Armed to the teeth with years of knowledge on everything needed to preserve the history with Mansfield Woodhouse, and standing ready to defend the heritage of our community. Plus, they throw a good event too.

“Thanks to everyone who came down to the library and got involved in our event.”