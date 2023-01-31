Recruitment for on-call firefighters across Eastwood, Ashfield, Blidworth, Warsop and Worksop
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service is planning a series of open events across the county about how to become an on-call firefighter.
Following the launch of a recruitment scheme for on-call firefighters, the service is planning a series of “have-a-go days” and webinars to give candidates an insight into what it is like being an on-call firefighter.
A service spokeswoman said: “On-call firefighters will be called upon to attend the full range of incidents including fires, floods, road traffic collisions, chemical spills, and more.
“They are trained to the same standard as our full-time colleagues.”
Free open days will run throughout February at the following dates and venues;
February 8, 9am-1pm, at Carlton Fire Station;
February 12 and 15, 9am-1pm, at Mansfield Fire Station;
February 26, 9am-1pm, at Retford Fire Station.
Nottinghamshire stations using on-call firefighters include: Ashfield; Bingham; Blidworth; Collingham; East Leake; Eastwood; Harworth; Misterton; Newark; Retford; Southwell; Stapleford; Tuxford; Warsop; and Worksop,
Webinars throughout February can also be found at notts-fire.gov.uk/careers/on-call-firefighters