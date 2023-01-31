News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Recruitment for on-call firefighters across Eastwood, Ashfield, Blidworth, Warsop and Worksop

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service is planning a series of open events across the county about how to become an on-call firefighter.

By Phoebe Cox
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:49am

Following the launch of a recruitment scheme for on-call firefighters, the service is planning a series of “have-a-go days” and webinars to give candidates an insight into what it is like being an on-call firefighter.

A service spokeswoman said: “On-call firefighters will be called upon to attend the full range of incidents including fires, floods, road traffic collisions, chemical spills, and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They are trained to the same standard as our full-time colleagues.”

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue will run a series of on-call firefighting recruitment events throughout February.
Most Popular

Free open days will run throughout February at the following dates and venues;

February 8, 9am-1pm, at Carlton Fire Station;

February 12 and 15, 9am-1pm, at Mansfield Fire Station;

February 26, 9am-1pm, at Retford Fire Station.

Read More
Burglars break into house of Mansfield man who had just died

Nottinghamshire stations using on-call firefighters include: Ashfield; Bingham; Blidworth; Collingham; East Leake; Eastwood; Harworth; Misterton; Newark; Retford; Southwell; Stapleford; Tuxford; Warsop; and Worksop,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Webinars throughout February can also be found at notts-fire.gov.uk/careers/on-call-firefighters

RecruitmentWarsopEastwoodAshfieldNottinghamshire