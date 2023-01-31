The authority’s planning committee is due to discuss the plans for Cauldwell House, off Cauldwell Road, on Wednesday, February 1.

The development was lodged to the council by applicants Stephen Atkinson and P&DG Planning and Design Group last year.

The existing building would remain as part of the proposals, with the applicants confirming none of the homes would be higher than two storeys.

Cauldwell Road, Sutton.

Documents reveal the new homes would be accessed off the existing entry point to the house on Cauldwell Road, which would be upgraded.

The road previously connected to Coxmoor Road, close to the Hamilton Road industrial estate, but was closed to through traffic when the A617 MARR, Mansfield and Ashfield regeneration route, opened.

The applicants say the development would be close to existing housing and facilities in Mansfield and could be seen as an extension of the town.

“The proposal and its location provide real opportunities to deliver a scheme which is attractive, sustainable with biodiversity enhancements and using low energy housing, an exemplar in design,” they added.

The council’s planning department agrees, saying in a report: “The site is located about 200 metres away from the main urban area of the adjacent settlement of Mansfield.

“Bus stops are located on the A60 Nottingham Road (north-east), about a 12-minute walk away, with public bridleways spanning to the west.”

Planning papers say five objections to the plans have been raised by three individual properties or people, including over construction disturbance, loss of privacy, overshadowing, the impact on wildlife, the loss of green space and highways concerns.

Other issues include parking problems on Cauldwell Road, drainage and local schools currently being over-subscribed.

However, the council’s planning department believes the plans should be given the go-ahead and have recommended approval.

In a report to councillors, officers say: “Significant weight is attached to the district’s housing shortfall, alongside considerations relating to the sustainability of the area.

“Therefore, it is recommended this application should be granted planning permission.”