Record breaking launch for Mansfield shopfitters latest project as Taco Bell opens its doors

Taco Bell commissioned Jephson’s to transform the 1,580sqft venue into their trade mark single-storey drive-thru and restaurant.

The new restaurant, which opened on Thursday, June 29, with a record breaking turnover for a new branch, is part of the Stockwell Gate regeneration development on the former Mansfield Bus station site and is already on track to create 40 jobs for Mansfield people.

Kallham Overson, area manager, shared his thoughts on the quality of service and delivery from Jephsons Shopfitters for Taco Bell Mansfield.

Ben Tomlinson, business manager, Jephsons shopfitters, with Taco Bell area manager Kallham Overson

He said: “Professional and timely. We didn’t have to do any chasing for snagging issues. Everything is actioned immediately, and we haven’t had to drive it.

“It’s been a great experience dealing with Jephsons Shopfitters. The Mansfield branch is our third store opening this year, and we’ve got more plans to be rolled out this year.

"It would be a pleasure to work with Jephsons again.”

Jepshons Shopfitters provided a complete turnkey service from bespoke countertops manufactured from their 10,000 square feet workshop in Mansfield to innovative shopfitting solutions.

Wayne Stringfellow, sales and marketing director for Jephson Shopfitters, said: “Our company and team members are Mansfield through and through, so whenever the opportunity arises to be involved in developments part of the regeneration of the town that many of us live and socialise in, we couldn’t be more delighted to play our role.