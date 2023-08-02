Photos: Sneak peek inside Mansfield's 'friendly' new town centre salon
Lounge Thirteen, which will be based on Handley Arcade, Mansfield, is due to open its doors on Saturday, August 5, at 2pm.
The salon will be run by friends, Rebecca Patrick, aged 36, and 37-year-old Rebecca Unwin.
Both owners have experience in the hair and beauty industry and have decided to team up for their new venture.
Announcing the opening date on their Facebook page, Lounge Thirteen said: “It's been a rollercoaster and we’ve had so many setbacks out of our control, but feel we have waited long enough.
“We cannot wait to welcome you on Saturday at 2pm where you can take a look inside and find out about our services and courses.”
Here is your first look inside the new business, joining the Handley Arcade family this month.