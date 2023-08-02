News you can trust since 1952
Photos: Sneak peek inside Mansfield's 'friendly' new town centre salon

Two Mansfield friends who have decided to partner up and open their own hair and beauty salon let us take a sneak peek inside their new business.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 16:11 BST

Lounge Thirteen, which will be based on Handley Arcade, Mansfield, is due to open its doors on Saturday, August 5, at 2pm.

The salon will be run by friends, Rebecca Patrick, aged 36, and 37-year-old Rebecca Unwin.

Both owners have experience in the hair and beauty industry and have decided to team up for their new venture.

Announcing the opening date on their Facebook page, Lounge Thirteen said: “It's been a rollercoaster and we’ve had so many setbacks out of our control, but feel we have waited long enough.

“We cannot wait to welcome you on Saturday at 2pm where you can take a look inside and find out about our services and courses.”

Here is your first look inside the new business, joining the Handley Arcade family this month.

Friends and owners, Rebecca and Rebecca.

1. Meet the owners

Friends and owners, Rebecca and Rebecca. Photo: Lounge Thirteen

Sneak peek - new Handley Arcade business - Lounge Thirteen. Rebecca Unwin.

2. New Handley Arcade business

Sneak peek - new Handley Arcade business - Lounge Thirteen. Rebecca Unwin. Photo: Brian Eyre

A nice and relaxing interior for clients and beauticians.

3. Interior

A nice and relaxing interior for clients and beauticians. Photo: Brian Eyre

Plenty of space to relax inside the salon.

4. Spacious

Plenty of space to relax inside the salon. Photo: Brian Eyre

Related topics:MansfieldFacebook