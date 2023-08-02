Two Mansfield friends who have decided to partner up and open their own hair and beauty salon let us take a sneak peek inside their new business.

Lounge Thirteen, which will be based on Handley Arcade, Mansfield, is due to open its doors on Saturday, August 5, at 2pm.

The salon will be run by friends, Rebecca Patrick, aged 36, and 37-year-old Rebecca Unwin.

Announcing the opening date on their Facebook page, Lounge Thirteen said: “It's been a rollercoaster and we’ve had so many setbacks out of our control, but feel we have waited long enough.

“We cannot wait to welcome you on Saturday at 2pm where you can take a look inside and find out about our services and courses.”

Here is your first look inside the new business, joining the Handley Arcade family this month.

Meet the owners Friends and owners, Rebecca and Rebecca.

New Handley Arcade business Sneak peek - new Handley Arcade business - Lounge Thirteen. Rebecca Unwin.

Interior A nice and relaxing interior for clients and beauticians.

Spacious Plenty of space to relax inside the salon.

