Queen’s coffin bearer ‘did Ashfield and the country proud’

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest following a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

And Joel Meakin, from nearby Sutton, was also praised for helping to put together the public address system in London on the day of the funeral.

Luke Simpson helping to carry the Queen's coffin at Westminster on Monday, September 19.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, said Mr Simpson, a former pupil at Kirkby’s Ashfield School, had carried out his duties “impeccably”.

Nottinghamshire Council members paid tribute to the Queen during the authority’s latest full council meeting.

The council has also set up a working group to look at how it can commemorate the life of the Queen in Nottinghamshire.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, member for Ashfields and Independent Alliance leader, said: “Luke Simpson was one of the proud 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards to carry the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Hall to the gun carriage, before taking it on to its final plot at Westminster Abbey.

Joel Meakin at Home Park, Windsor.

“What an amazing job he did, we are so very proud of him.

“Those eight lads were faultless, they had a difficult duty and carried it out impeccably.

“A lead-lined coffin made of English oak and the crown jewels on top and never a step out of place with the eyes of half the world on them.

“Well done Luke, you did Ashfield and you did your country proud.

“Joel was part of the team who put together the public address system that millions of people listened to on the parks and streets of London.

“Dozens of our local officers from the force were called up to support operations for the funeral, lying in state and committal.”

Coun Ben Bradley, council leader, member for Mansfield North and Mansfield MP, said: “Her Majesty, the Queen was almost universally respected and loved here and around the world. She’s been a constant presence in our lives to the point many of us felt we knew her.”