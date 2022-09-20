Selston lad helps carry Queen to rest as pall bearer at state funeral

Luke Simpson was one of the proud 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carrying the monarch's coffin from Westminster Hall to a gun carriage, before taking it on to its plot in Westminster Abbey.

Eight guards, two of whom were from Nottinghamshire, later helped carry the Queen towards St George's Chapel, navigating steep steps in the process.

The coffin was then moved to a hearse so it could be driven to Windsor.

Luke Simpson helping to carry the Queen's coffin at Westminster on Monday, September 19.

Selston Football Club commended former Ashfield School pupil Luke on his dedication and achievement.

The club posted on Facebook yesterday: “Well done to all involved in today's funeral for our Queen Elizabeth ll. Seems we have a young man from Selston that has been one of the Queen’s pallbearers.

“Respect to you Luke Simpson, flawless under pressure with the whole world watching on. You have done your country, village, family and friends proud.”

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, praised Luke and another Ashfield man Aaron (surname unknown), who was on the street with crowds.

“Ashfield Lads. Luke and Aaron doing their duty and making their families and the whole of Ashfield feel incredibly proud. Serving Queen and country."

The guards managed to perform their task flawlessly while under the pressure of being watched by billions from all over the world.

Many Selston residents joined in praising Luke on social media for his loyalty in performing such a difficult job.

One said: “Well done Luke, what a honour for you and the other pall bearers. You should be so proud of yourself.

Another added: “I think they had the most difficult job of the day. Very well done to them all. Every time they had to go up steps my heart was in my mouth. Should all be given a medal.”

A third said: “He did amazing he showed his loyalty from start to finish.”

Another said: “Amazing achievement young man, all of Selston are really proud of you and well done to his parents for raising this lad.”

“Luke and the other young men did a faultless job,” a Facebook user added.

“Their families must be very proud, what amazing stories they will be able to share.”