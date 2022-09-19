Sutton man plays key role in Queen’s funeral

Joel Meakin, of Alfreton Road, helped put together the public announcement system which relayed the funeral to the hundreds of thousands of mourners who gathered in Westminster and Windsor for the state funeral of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Joel, who described it as ‘the biggest job in my life’, was also in charge of the sound system which relayed the funeral to an estimated 50,000-plus mourners in Home Park, on the Eastern Side of Windsor Castle, where the Queen’s body was driven after the service in Westminster Abbey and parade through the streets of London.

Speaking before today’s ceremony, Joel, who organises the annual Remembrance Sunday parade in Sutton, said, “I was contacted the morning after our sovereign, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II had passed away.

Crowds at Windsor Castle.

“I was asked to make myself available to work the state funeral, in my role as sound engineer.

“I am working with the team fitting out Westminster and Windsor with the public service announcement system.

“This is the biggest job my career in this industry.

Joel Meakin at Home Park, Windsor.

“It is a honour and a privilege to be a part of the occasion and be a small part in a huge operation.

“It is a sombre occasion and our team have been working on getting this right for days.

“While there is enormous pressure to get the biggest job of life right, it is also the honour of my life to play a role in the funeral of someone who gave so much over 70 glorious years.”