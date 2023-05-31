News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding

Pupils get creative to learn about Severn Trent’s drainage system in Mansfield

Pupils in Mansfield enjoyed getting creative to learn about the water cycle and a £76 million project that will protect the town from flooding.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 31st May 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read

The Trent Rivers Trust, in partnership with Severn Trent’s education team, have been teaching pupils at Oak Tree Primary School about climate change, what happens to the network when it is overwhelmed by too much rain.

Children found out how Severn Trent is installing sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) across Mansfield and got the chance to create their own mini-SuDS in plastic bottles while learning about how they soak up and slow down surface water.

Read More
Women and girls in Warsop offered phone app to keep them safe
The children also went to an informative assemblyThe children also went to an informative assembly
The children also went to an informative assembly
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marie Gash, headteacher at Oak Tree Primary School, said: “The workshop was very visual and the children loved the practical element - they got a lot from it, learning things that they never knew before.

“We’re always looking at ways to enrich our curriculum and provide engaging experiences for our pupils – we’re an eco-school with our own eco school council and environment club so the Super SuDS sessions fed perfectly into what we talk to our pupils about.”

Helen Purdy, community communications officer for Severn Trent, said: “There’s nothing like learning hands-on - after an informative assembly, the children got the opportunity to make their very own mini-SuDS, using plastic bottles and some of the material from our building team.

“We’d love to bring the Super SuDS assembly and workshop to more schools across Mansfield, to spread the word about this project and the wonderful benefits to the community.”

The children created their own mini-SuDS in plastic bottlesThe children created their own mini-SuDS in plastic bottles
The children created their own mini-SuDS in plastic bottles
The children also went to an informative assemblyThe children also went to an informative assembly
The children also went to an informative assembly
The children created their own mini-SuDS in plastic bottlesThe children created their own mini-SuDS in plastic bottles
The children created their own mini-SuDS in plastic bottles
Related topics:Severn TrentMansfieldPrimary school