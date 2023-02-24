Severn Trent hits key milestone in £76m makeover for Mansfield as first rain garden is now complete

The completion of the first town centre rain garden is the first of thousands of sustainable drainage systems set to be installed across the town to reduce the risk of flooding for up to 90,000 local people.

The rain garden was completed by it’s working partners, Galliford Try who will be continuing to work with Severn Trent on the project as it moves to Ravensdale.

Adam Boucher from Severn Trent said: “This really is a key moment of the project, as our first rain garden in the town is now complete, and it’s been a truly collaborative effort.

"With the support of the local councils and our contractors, we’re really excited that those living in Mansfield will soon benefit from the rain gardens and makes us excited about what we can achieve over the next couple of years.

“When all the plants are in full bloom, this area of the town will look greener and be a place for people to enjoy visiting. While the rain garden has a very real purpose of reducing flooding and protecting businesses from flooding, it will improve how the area looks and boost the biodiversity in the area and make Mansfield a nicer place for people to spend time.”

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for Environment and Leisure, said: "I am thrilled to be here opening one of the many new rain gardens being installed across the district. These gardens bring endless benefits to our communities, alleviate the growing risk of flooding, and make Mansfield cleaner and greener.

"This location is perfect, right in the heart of town, and will bring a sense of calm and enjoyment to the Market Place. The Memorial Garden is also just a stone's throw away, giving residents and visitors another relaxing and green environment to enjoy and reflect.

“We're pleased that our urban greening project works are underway. Most recently, the Pocket Park near Walkden Street car park is now fully open for use, and planting 3,200 trees in our award-winning parks is underway too.

“I am confident as the roll-out of these rain gardens continues that it will help to make Mansfield more attractive and encourage people to spend more time in the town centre for the benefit of the local economy, our residents and visitors.”

Matt Sutton, regional director, Galliford Try - Environment said: “We are delighted to have been involved with Severn Trent, working collaboratively in delivering this innovative scheme in Mansfield.

“Adopting sustainable resourcing and consumption practices and taking measures to mitigate carbon production and climate change to protect our environment and biodiversity, as well as spreading the message of how important local ecosystems are to our environment and making a positive impact in communities where we operate is all part of our business offering.”