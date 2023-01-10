The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition, having sustained potentially life-threatening injuries during the attack.

A post on the Sir John Cockle Facebook page on January 8, said: “We are co-operating with the police and their enquiries.

The victim was found outside Mansfield's Sir John Cockle pub.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time.

“Neither the team here at the pub, nor our family have any more information.

“The priority right now is the person in hospital and helping the police solve this incident as quickly as possible.

“Many thanks, Ryan and Laura.”

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has since been released on conditional bail, with police reminding anyone with information about the importance of them coming forward immediately.

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “If you were in the close vicinity of this incident and saw it take place, I’d like to further emphasise how important it is that you get in touch with us as soon as possible.

