Pub bosses' thoughts with victim of serious assault in Mansfield
Bosses at a Mansfield pub say their thoughts are with the victim and his family following a serious assault.
A man in his 50s suffered a serious head injury after being attacked while they were in the smoking area of the Sir John Cockle pub, on Sutton Road, Mansfield, on Friday, January 6, at about 11pm.
The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition, having sustained potentially life-threatening injuries during the attack.
A post on the Sir John Cockle Facebook page on January 8, said: “We are co-operating with the police and their enquiries.
“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this time.
“Neither the team here at the pub, nor our family have any more information.
“The priority right now is the person in hospital and helping the police solve this incident as quickly as possible.
“Many thanks, Ryan and Laura.”
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He has since been released on conditional bail, with police reminding anyone with information about the importance of them coming forward immediately.
Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “If you were in the close vicinity of this incident and saw it take place, I’d like to further emphasise how important it is that you get in touch with us as soon as possible.
“Any information can be left by calling the police on 101, quoting incident 816 of January 6, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”