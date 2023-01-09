A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A man in his 50s suffered a serious head injury after being attacked while they were in the smoking area of the Sir John Cockle.

“The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition, having sustained potentially life-threatening injuries during the attack.”

The victim was found outside Mansfield's Sir John Cockle pub.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and, detectives said, has since been released on conditional bail, as the police investigation continues.

Police are now urging anyone with information about the assault to come forward “immediately”.

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “If you were in the close vicinity of this incident and saw it take place, I would like to further emphasise how important it is you get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Likewise, it’s vital anyone who heard anything about what happened that might be useful to our investigation comes forward too.

“We have arrested a suspect in connection with this assault, but our inquiries are still very much ongoing, so any information, however small, could really assist us.”

