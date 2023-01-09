Detectives renew witness appeal over assault in Mansfield pub smoking area which left victim with serious head injury
Police have appealed for more information following a “serious assault” in the smoking area of a popular Mansfield pub which left a man in hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries”.
Officers were called to to the Sir John Cockle pub, Sutton Road, on Friday, January 6, at about 11pm.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A man in his 50s suffered a serious head injury after being attacked while they were in the smoking area of the Sir John Cockle.
“The victim remains in hospital in a serious condition, having sustained potentially life-threatening injuries during the attack.”
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and, detectives said, has since been released on conditional bail, as the police investigation continues.
Police are now urging anyone with information about the assault to come forward “immediately”.
Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “If you were in the close vicinity of this incident and saw it take place, I would like to further emphasise how important it is you get in touch with us as soon as possible.
“Likewise, it’s vital anyone who heard anything about what happened that might be useful to our investigation comes forward too.
“We have arrested a suspect in connection with this assault, but our inquiries are still very much ongoing, so any information, however small, could really assist us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 816 of January 6, 2023, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”