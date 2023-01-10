Teen arrested after Mansfield town centre restaurant worker racially abused

The incident was reported to passing police community support officers on West Gate on Sunday, at about 6.10pm.

Several officers were then assaulted as a suspect was detained.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and four assaults on police officers

West Gate, Mansfield town centre.

He was later released on conditional police bail.

Police said a crowd of about 10 other teenagers was also dispersed from the scene.

Inspector Kylie Davies, Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield district commander, said: “Racial abuse is totally unacceptable and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

“If people behave in this way, they will be arrested and will face the consequences. Likewise, if people lash out and assault police officers they will also be dealt with robustly.

“The officers involved in this incident did an excellent job in challenging circumstances and were very quickly on the scene.

“I was extremely disappointed, however, in the behaviour of sizable group of teenage boys who were obstructive and abusive throughout.

“We are working hard to clamp down on antisocial behaviour in the town centre and have deployed an enhanced series of patrols to make this area a better place to work in and to visit.

