With pantomime season on the horizon, we thought it would be an ideal time to look back at Mansfield pantomimes from the past – featuring some of the cast and productions that came to town.
This year Mansfield Palace Theatre will launch a production of Beauty and the Beast starring Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer and Mansfield’s much-loved comedian Adam Moss.
From soap stars to comedy legends – we’ve had them all over the years… Oh yes we have.
And with ‘panto’ season just around the corner, we thought it would be a ‘fitting’ time to look back at some of the town’s past pantomimes.
Did you attend any of these shows?
1. Cinderella, 2007
The Palace Theatre Pantomime launch, AnWhyNot, Leeming Street, Mansfield. Cinderella Gemma Hunt, Jean Fergusson as the fairy Godmother and Dave Benson Phillips as Buttons. Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Snow White and The Severn Dwarfs, 2006
Mansfield Palace Theatre launched Snow White and The Severn Dwarfs in 2006. Pictured L to R; Dean Whatton who plays one of the dwarfs, Su Pollard as the Wicked Queen, Henchman Shaun Curry and dwarf Dan Blackner. Photo: Jane Hilton
3. Snow White stars at King's Mill Hospital
In 2006 Stars of Mansfield's pantomime Snow White visited young patients at the King's Mill Centre. Three-year-old Ellie McBroom from Shirebrook met stars Sue Pollard and Hollie Taylor, who plays Snow White. Photo: Tony Stocks
4. 'Marina' in Mansfield
In 2007, actress Jean Fergusson best known for her role as Marina in Last of the Summer Wine was the star of Mansfield Palace Theatre panto. She also launched the new bus concession pass in the town. Photo: Mansfield Chad