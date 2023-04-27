Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer to play Fairy Bon Bon in Mansfield's Beauty and the Beast pantomime

Dani Harmer, best known and loved for her role as Tracy Beaker in the CBBC show of the same name and the continuation series The Dumping Ground, will be taking the stage.

Dani is no stranger to Mansfield having performed in Easter pantomime The Wizard of Oz in both 2013 and 2019.

Dani said: “I love Beauty and the Beast. It is one of my favourite stories and I am really excited about playing Fairy Bon Bon at Mansfield this year.

Dani Harmer, best known and loved for her role as Tracy Beaker, has been cast in this year's Mansfield pantomime (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

"It is my first Christmas in Mansfield so can’t wait to spend some festive times there. Hope to see you all at the theatre.”

Taking up residency once again for Christmas 2023 is comedian Adam Moss as Louis La Plonk, with more casting news to follow.

Adam said: “I was promised I could play Beauty when I took the contract, but I’ll be Louis La Plonk instead.

"Beauty and the Beast is one of the most recognisable pantomimes and I've seen the script so know you’re in for a real treat. This is going to be one not to miss.”

Producer Martin Dodd said: “Following last year’s record breaking production of Peter Pan we are delighted to be working with the fabulous team at Mansfield District Council once again to bring our award winning pantomime Beauty and the Beast to the wonderful Palace Theatre.

"This will be our 23rd annual pantomime at the theatre and it promises to be the biggest and best yet, with a story we haven’t featured before over the Christmas season.

"Not only do we have the fabulous and hilarious Adam Moss returning, but one of our most favourite actresses Dani Harmer will be joining the company as Fairy Bon Bon.

"This sparkling fairy tale is a beast of show so don’t miss out.”