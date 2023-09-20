Progress for plans to name new social housing development after fallen Kirkby soldier

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council has been told by ministers it can reclassify old allotment land, in Central Avenue, Kirkby, as part of new housing plans.

The authority wants to change the land into a development of council homes and to name it after Kirkby soldier, Rifleman Adrian Sheldon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rifleman Sheldon was killed aged just 25 in an explosion in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in May 2009, following several years of service.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to name a housing development in memory of Kirkby soldier Adrian Sheldon are moving forward. Photo: MoD

He grew up in the town and took part in Cubs, Scouts and later the Army Cadets before joining the 2nd Battalion The Rifles in March 2001.

Plans to name a street in his memory were first unveiled in February this year and were described by his family at the time as an ‘honour and privilege’.

Now, the Ashfield Independent-led council has been given permission to reclassify the land so it can be converted into social homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, confirmed the plans at the authority’s cabinet meeting on Monday, September 18.

He said: “This is actually the site of quite a lot of derelict garages but, ironically and oddly, it’s classified partly as allotment land.

“The Secretary of State has now given us permission to reclassify this and to redevelop it for something positive, which is new social housing.

“I’m really pleased to confirm we are working with the family of Adrian Sheldon to name the development after him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His mother and father are very pleased about it, we’ve given them the remit of picking exactly how the naming works so we don’t know, yet, what that’ll be.

“He rests at Kingsway Cemetery and grew up here, so it’s a very fitting area and it’s nice to do two positive things out of one old garage site.”

The project is part of a drive by the council to build more social homes, with a target exceeding 200 new properties set by the end of the current council term in 2027.

Coun Andy Meakin (Ash Ind), who represents the Abbey Hill ward in Kirkby, added: “I’ve known the Sheldon family all my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew Adrian when he was first born and I grew up beside his dad as next-door neighbours.

"This is really poignant and really nice.”

Mark Sheldon, Adrian’s father, previously said the renaming would give his family, friends and ex-servicemen another way to remember him.

He is now in charge of how the renaming will work and, in February, the engineer told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It’s incredible.

“The suggestion came about from other people who wanted to do something for Adrian.

“It really hits your heart, people still think and care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many a time we’ve gone up to the cemetery and there’s been somebody who served with him, who knew him and I think this will give them somewhere else to go and reflect on.

“We’re honoured and privileged that the community and the council have come forward with this suggestion.