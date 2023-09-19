Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over ten years, Warsop Parish has received funding from Big Local – a project covering 150 areas around the country.

As part of the country-wide initiative, communities were given £1 million to make a “lasting positive difference” in their area.

Big Warsop committee and residents at the Vibrant Venue, Portland Street. Photo by Eric Hill.

Since 2013, Big Warsop has provided a mix of funding and support to enable long-term sustainable change, maximise impact and resources in the community.

On Saturday, September 16, the Big Warsop committee, partners and the community celebrated the project as it came to an end.

The event was held at the Vibrant Venue on Portland Street with guests welcome to drop in between 4pm and 8pm.

Refreshments were available and guests were provided with a free gift bag, including a Warsop mug, Mansfield CVS pen and other community-themed items.

Bill Badham, Big Local representative for the area, said: “Big Warsop has been a triumph for many reasons.

“You had a consistency of leadership from the group.

“The managing and accountability has been amazing.

“There has been no ego and it has all been about the connection to the community.

“The team were their harshest critics and always assessed the needs of residents in implementing projects and support.

“There was a big consultation with Big Warsop and Vibrant Warsop which led to the Health Hub being established on Carr Lane.

“And the engagement with people to make things happen has just been phenomenal.”

Over ten years, more than a million pound has been delivered to Warsop, supporting groups such as Warsop Carnival and Warsop Youth Club.

Groups that have benefited from funding vary in size and ethos.

Funding also secured an archaeological project as residents were invited to partake in a ‘historical’ project at Warsop Old Hall.

There has also been investment in The Shed off Wood Street, The Sargison Centre in Warsop Vale and the Vibrant Venue on Portland Street.