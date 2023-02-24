Rifleman Adrian Sheldon, from Kirkby, died during the conflict in May 2009, aged 25.

He grew up in the town and took part in Cubs, Scouts and later the Army Cadets before joining the 2nd Battalion The Rifles in March 2001.

He now will have a new street named after him following a move by Ashfield Council.

Rifleman Adrian Sheldon.

Mark Sheldon, his father, said the honour will give his family, friends and ex-servicemen another way to remember him.

The 61-year-old engineer said: “It’s incredible because the suggestion came about from other people who want to do something for Adrian. It hits your heart, people still think and care.”

Rfn Sheldon served in Sierra Leone, Northern Ireland, Kosovo and Iraq, before leaving the Army to pursue other careers.

However, he rejoined the battalion and was deployed to Afghanistan, where he was killed in an explosion in Helmand Province.

Following his death, the Ministry of Defence described him as an “avid Mansfield Town supporter” who also enjoyed rugby and TV sports like darts.

He was laid to rest in Kingsway Cemetery, Kirkby, and is listed on the roll of honour at the nearby war memorial.

The council has now confirmed a new street it is creating off Central Avenue, will be named in his memory, following calls led by Conservative councillors and members of the community to find new ways of remembering significant figures from the district.

Mr Sheldon confirmed the family are “honoured and privileged” their son will be remembered in this way and confirmed their wishes for how it will be worded.

The street will feature his full name followed by the type of residential street it is used on, for example, Adrian Sheldon Close.

Mr Sheldon said: “I think this will be a comfort for his mates [in the Army], because they all spent 24 hours a day together and then suddenly their mate has gone. They ate, slept and breathed together.

“Many a time we’ve gone up to the cemetery and there’s been somebody who served with him, who knew him and I think this will give them somewhere else to go and reflect on.

“We’re honoured and privileged that the community and the council have come forward with this suggestion.

“It helps his name live on and makes you feel a bit humbled that people want to do that for him.”

He said the planned new street “couldn’t be in a more perfect spot”, with his burial place at the cemetery, the war memorial and his old school all within walking distance.

“In time to come, people that live on that street or in that area will be able to relate to that name,” he said.

“It helps us as a family and keeps his name going. It makes it more relatable as well, people always think about the First and Second World Wars but this is recent, it’s Afghanistan and it’s a local lad.”

