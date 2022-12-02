Nigel Davidson has been at the helm of Specsavers in the ldlewells Shopping Centre since 1995.

During that time, he has become a hugely popular and well-known figure in Sutton and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chad Business Excellence Awards in 2017.

But after nearly three decades at the helm, and taking the store from six colleagues to a 40-strong-team, Nigel has retired, and is now handing over the reins to Michael Hinder.

Nigel Davidson (left), is handing over the reigns at Specsavers in Idlewells to Michael Hinder (middle). Also pictured: Stuart Martin, regional manager

Nigel said: “It has been an absolute privilege to have been able to provide eyecare to the people of Sutton for the past 27 years.

“Not only that, but we have been involved with so many other activities, both charitable and other causes, including supporting the local food bank, Sutton Community Academy, Ashfield Voluntary Action and John Eastwood Hospice to name but a few.

“My wonderful wife Dawn has also retired from the store and without her none of this would have been possible.

“We will both miss the wonderful customers, the team and lovely people of Sutton.

“I am sure Michael will take the store from strength to strength, he’s a proven leader and is well respected by his peers.

“I wish him every success in the future.”

Michael, a dispensing optician, is no stranger to Specsavers, having worked for the organisation for 15 years and was previously store director in Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

He is also the divisional chairman for all Specsavers stores in the East of England.

He said: “I have big boots to fill, but feel extremely honoured to have the opportunity to be taking up the mantle now Nigel has retired.

"I’m fortunate enough to be joining a wonderful business, with a fantastic culture – the numerous awards the store has won is testament to that.

"This will make my role that much easier, but I won’t be resting on my laurels and look forward to taking the store forward, offering the utmost service in eye and ear care, developing our team and continuing to give back to our community.

