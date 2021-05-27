Specsavers in Mansfield and Ashfield provide fundraising boost for Oxygen for India appeal

The teams joined Specsavers stores throughout the UK who have rallied together as a response to the ongoing Covid crisis and to show support for the Oxygen for India appeal.

Imogen Hoyle, store director at Specsavers Mansfield, said: “We felt moved by the shocking news reports from India and wanted to do what we could to help save lives.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Davidson, store director at Specsavers Sutton

Her comments were backed by Nigel Davidson, store director at Specsavers Sutton, who said his staff and their families ‘have had their lives touched’ by the pandemic and his store’s donation was an ‘opportunity to help and provide support to the global community’.

Paul Marshall, Specsavers managing director, said: “I am enormously proud of how quickly and passionately our store partners have responded.

"It is a testament to the care and compassion that Specsavers is globally recognised for.”