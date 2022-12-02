A series of postal strikes are taking place across the county, with the Communication Workers Union saying members are striking for a pay rise which addresses the current cost-of-living crisis.

A reballot of union members within Royal Mail saw more than 90 per cent back strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urging Post Office bosses to “see sense and offer a fair deal”, the CWU said: “Hard-working staff have been battling most of this year to win a fair pay rise and remain angry at the employer’s decision to freeze pay for the 2021/22 period and offer an inadequate 5 per cent increase for 2022/23.

The Mansfield striking postal workers on Old Mill Lane.

“Despite it being higher than the 3 per cent previously offered, it remains far, far below current inflation levels and this is despite the organisation posting profits of £74 million over the past two financial years.”

Royal Mail said it has offered a pay deal worth up to 9 per cent over 18 months, calling it its “best and final offer”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen McLuckie, a striking postal worker and union representative for the Mansfield Delivery Office on Old Mill Lane, said: “People need their postal services.

“We connect every household across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We see people everyday, and our role adds a value that needs to be recognised.

“This is not just about pay, it is about much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our livelihoods and the service we’ve provided for our customers for 500 years is at stake. It will be gone if the company has their way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another striking postal worker, who declined to be named, said: “We’re being accused of ruining Christmas, but the truth is the future of the service depends on these strikes.”

A Royal Mail spokesman said there are contingency plans, but they cannot fully replace the daily efforts of frontline workers during strike days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said: “We are sorry this planned strike action is likely to cause you some disruption.”