Coun Ben Brown, who represents West Bank, has tabled a question for Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, about the issue at the first full council meeting since May’s local elections.

On papers for the meeting, seen by your Chad, Coun Brown says: “A fundamental requirement for the success of Mansfield town centre is the availability of public toilets, particularly for residents who are elderly, disabled, those with small children, and parents that require baby-changing facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mansfield town centre now only has one set of public toilets in the Four Seasons, at the back end of town.

Coun Ben Brown says Mansfield town centre needs more public toliets

“There are none in the central Market Place area.

“Undoubtedly, the lack of public toilets is a factor when people consider visiting our town centre.

“It is an unacceptable barrier to the success of our town centre.

“What immediate action is the council taking to rectify the unacceptable lack of availability of town centre public toilets?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Brown has also been raising the issue of public toilets on his Facebook page with a simple survey asking if the town has enough – with 99 per cent of respondents saying no.

People also posted their support of Coun Brown’s call for more public toliets in the town.

One said: “As someone who has Crohn’s this is very important, if there isn’t access to toilets I tend to avoid.”

Another said: “Not enough of them and they should be free.”