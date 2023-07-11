'Forty years of fun, friendship and fundraising': End of an era for Miss Mansfield ambassador programme

Miss Mansfield & Sherwood Forest – described as an ambassor programme – has been celebrating women aged 17-25 across the area for more than four decades.

Tricia Mapletoft, who was crowned Miss Mansfield & Sherwood Forest in 1989-90, was the event coordinator between 1995 and 2006.

Since 2007, Tricia has been the director of the programme, which featured pageant rounds, community work and fundraising, and planned to bring it back this year after the coronavirus pandemic put a stop to it in 2019.

Photo of Tricia Mapletoft, alongside Emma Wilson and Kelly Wilson Parkes by Nicole Eleanor Photography.

However, due to rising costs and the rise of social media, Tricia has called time on the plans.

She said: “I would like to thank our past winners and competitors.

“We have had an amazing 40 years of fun, friendship, laughter, learning and unbelievable success with our fundraising.

Former The Samworth Academy pupil Bethany Wigley was crowned Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest in March 2018, for 2018-19. Picture: Rachel Atkins/nationalworld.com

“We have helped hundreds of local, national and international businesses and charities with fundraising, plus development and awareness of their charities.

“We have visited some wonderful places most notably Mansfield in Ohio, USA, where I feel we have made friendships that will last a lifetime.

“We have met many people from celebrities like Sir Richard Branson to local people just trying to make a difference in their communities.

“All in all an amazing legacy for which I’m extremely proud.”

Since its launch, Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest and Outstanding Teen pageant winners have raised more than £50,000 for charities.

And supporters were quick to share their memories of the programme and congratulate Tricia for her efforts over the years.

Sally Gillborn, a 1986 contestant, said it was “such a shame” to see the programme end.

She said: “You have done an amazing job over the years, you should be very proud. Sending you a big hug.”

Elinore Pheasant, Miss Beauty UK Queen of Queens from Rainworth, said: “It was such a privilege to have been a part of this amazing programme in 2018-19.