Green woodworkers, makers of wooden toys and gifts, woodland inspired garments and prints, woodturning and spoon carvers are among the many woody wonders to see and, in some cases, try yourself.

Visitors will be able to find out about woodland wellbeing and mindfulness, see how a traditional coracle is made, which is a small round boat fashioned from wooden strips and canvas.

From children’s storytellers to The Wild Man of the Woods, you never know who you might meet in Robin Hood’s traditional haunts.

The festival takes place outdoors in the woodland adjoining Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Forest Corner, Edwinstowe, and around the famous Major Oak.

It has been organised by the Sherwood Forest Trust, a Nottinghamshire charity focussed on nature conservation and local heritage, by permission of the RSPB, who look after the site.

Patrick Candler, chief executive of the Sherwood Forest Trust, said: “This is an event for the whole family, outdoors in the wonderful setting of Sherwood Forest, so we hope as many people as possible will come and enjoy a midsummer weekend in the greenwood.”

Admission to the Major Oak Woodland Festival, which is being held on June 25, and 26, is free. Car parking costs £5 all day and refreshments are available at the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre.