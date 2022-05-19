Sherwood Forest Hospitals leads new research to cut surgery recovery times and reduce Covid-19 backlog

Together they will be working to better prepare patients for hip and knee surgery as well as improving long-term health outcomes by supporting them to make better lifestyle choices before and after their operations.

The research follows a successful service evaluation reviewing the impact of remote health coaching to help Sherwood Forest patients prepare for surgery using Sapien Health’s mobile application.

As part of the one-year study, 100 patients will be asked to use a mobile application developed by Sapien Health, where they will be offered one-to-one expert support and personalised health management strategies to support them through hip and knee surgery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood Forest Hospitals consultant anaesthetist, Dr Rebecca Barker

The study aims to improve surgical preparedness and surgical outcomes by helping patients to improve their health, for example, by reduce smoking and alcohol intake, increasing physical activity, and improve diet, sleep (duration and quality) and mental wellbeing.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals consultant anaesthetist, Dr Rebecca Barker, who is the Trust’s lead for the study, said: “We will be asking patients taking part to follow the support package during the weeks leading up to their surgery and during their recovery to measure the impact this has on recovery and reduced complications.

“Importantly, this work could help reduce the surgery backlog built up as a result of Covid-19 pandemic more quickly.

“Patients on our lists will be asked to work on a tailored programme based on their needs and abilities with the aim of getting them as fit as possible by the time they come into hospital for their operation.

“If they have kept to the programme and are more engaged with their own treatment, they can expect to recover more quickly and get back home to their loved ones sooner, meaning we can move on to treat others.”

Robbie Huddleston, chief medical officer and co-founder of Sapien Health, said: “We are delighted with this opportunity to build on our work to date and strengthen our collaborative efforts with Sherwood Forest Hospitals.