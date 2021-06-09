Popular Kirkby community centre’s relaunch open day to feature new charity shop

The popular Our Centre – which marks its 40th birthday this year – had to cut back its services during the pandemic.

But now the Pond Street organisation is to re-launch its activities and services with the opening of a thrift store, from 11am-2.30pm, on August 11.

The new shop’s name has yet to be decided but volunteers and staff are busy preparing the outlet to sell donated items.

Staff and volunteers performing in the Our Centre Christmas show at Kirkby. Pictured are Sally Anne Kent, Jenny Hannant, Jay Osmond and Ian Craske.

Angie Peppard, centre administrator, said: “We are really, looking forward to opening the new shop, and also welcoming everyone back, our friends and members. We have really missed them.”

Our Centre provides everything from community transport, to social, lunch and walking groups, seaside trips, park, gardens and historic site visits, shopping buses, self-help and exercise groups, and wheelchair rental.

Its community transport is fully accessible for anyone with mobility issues to access health appointments, social groups, town centres, hairdressers and activities such as swimming.

Our Centre volunteer Gary Cooper cleaning buses at the Kirkby centre.

Other activities include:

- Gentle chair-based exercise classes with volunteer instructor Helen Williamson on Tuesdays, from noon-1.30pm, and the £3 fee includes refreshments afterwards.

- The Cosy Cuppa social group, led by volunteer Jane Pollard, on Wednesdays, from 1-3pm, and includes refreshments at £2 per session

- The Caring Codgers self-help group on alternate Thursdays, usually at about 10.30am. They go out for lunch and are later dropped off at home.

- The walking group on Fridays, with wheelchair hire from £5 per day or £20 per seven-day week – and can be delivered for an extra cost.

Shopper buses also serve rural areas Selston, Huthwaite, Skegby, Underwood and Jacksdale.

The centre is also a community point for Victim Care Nottinghamshire – where people can confidentially report being a victim of crime or anti-social behaviour.

Angie said: "We refer the case to specially trained case workers who listen and provide emotional or practical support.

"Reports can still be made directly to the police, but often people find that reporting to us is a bit easier, as we aren't quite as stretched as the police.”

The centre wants to recruit volunteers and for details contact 01623 753192 or visit www.ourcentre.org.uk