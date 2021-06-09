Warsop women who 'rose to the challenge' during pandemic 'delighted' to meet again

The Warsop Inner Wheel group met for a ‘low key and Covid safe’ outdoor coffee morning in Anne Bennison’s garden on May 20.

And despite the chilly weather, their spirits were not dampened and members chatted and enjoyed seeing each other after a more than a year of restrictions.

The event raised £549.93 for president Ann Holland’s charity, Diabetes UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warsop Inner Wheel members met in person for a Covid safe plant sale, tea and cakes

There was also a raffle, tombola, plant and flower stalls – and homemade cakes, tea and coffee were in abundance.

During the pandemic, the women continued fundraising by taking part in eBay auctions – selling items such as shoes and hats – and raised more than £1,000.

In April, the women also pulled in £376 with a virtual afternoon tea and quiz event on Zoom.

Janine Beech, the group’s press officer, said: "It’s been a very difficult year. No one could have predicted what circumstances the Warsop ladies would go through.

Mary Pays tote bags were in demand at the outdoor meeting of the Warsop Inner Wheel

“President Ann’s year is coming to a close. We are now seeing the light at the end of the tunnel with Covid and a level of life returning to normality.

"Our ladies truly rose to the challenge and embraced these troubled times.

"They did whatever they could to raise money for our charities. Whether it’s been making masks, jute bags, socially distanced picnics in the park and coffee mornings, afternoon teas and quizzes via Zoom. It’s been a resounding success. We’ve even taken to selling items via eBay, which boosted our funds.”

Janine also revealed how member Mary Pays’ ‘beautifully made’ tote bags were ‘very much in demand’ during May’s meeting.

President Ann Holland said at the end of the meeting: “I thank everyone for their efforts, and for attending the coffee morning, although the pleasure was everyone’s. It was such a delight to see everyone again. Let’s hope we can have more events and get together again very soon.”

Club members are now looking forward to enjoying a meal together and seeing friends at their July meet.

To join the group. email [email protected]