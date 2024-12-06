Police renew appeal for witnesses after boulder dropped from bridge near Rainworth

Police investigating the dropping of a boulder from a pedestrian foot bridge over the Rainworth bypass have renewed their appeal for information.

A 26-year-old man received injuries to his head and face when the boulder was dropped through the window of his van at around 10pm on Friday, November 29.

The man, who was travelling on the A617 towards Mansfield at the time of the incident, is recovering from his injuries in hospital.

Officers investigating what happened have analysed large amounts of CCTV footage and spoken to several witnesses.

It is believed that a boulder was dropped from the flyover bridge near Hemsley Road onto the man's vehicle.

A 17-year-old-boy has also been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently on police bail.

Detective Constable Sarah Kirk, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim in this case is extremely lucky to be alive.

“After taking a direct blow from a very large object, he lost consciousness, crashed through the central reservation and came to a stop on the opposite carriageway.

“We don’t currently know why someone would do something as stupid and reckless as this, but we are working hard to track them down.

“I believe that several people out there know who’s responsible but have so far been reluctant to come forward out of fear for the victim’s condition.

“Now that the victim is recovering in hospital, I hope these individuals will now tell us what they know so we can give him the justice he deserves and protect other road users from harm.

“Our investigation is continuing at pace and we are currently pursuing a number of lines of inquiry.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 761 of November 29, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 55 111.