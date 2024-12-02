Man seriously injured after boulder dropped from bridge near Rainworth

A 26-year-old man is in hospital in a serious condition following a single vehicle collision on the A617 at Rainworth on Friday, November 29.

It is believed that a boulder was dropped from the flyover bridge near Hemsley Road onto his vehicle at 10pm on Friday, November 29.

The boulder went through the victim’s windscreen and the man sustained a serious head injury.

The victim was driving a silver Transit van in the direction of Mansfield and a road closure is now in place on the A617 between the roundabout at Kirklington Road and the roundabout with the A6191.

Superintendent Heather Maelor said: “We are taking this mindless and abhorrent act extremely seriously.

“We know there were a high number of vehicles in the area at the time, so please review your dash cam footage to help our investigation and find the person responsible.

“We are looking for footage from the scene of this incident or from any witnesses at around 10pm.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting incident 761 of 29 November.

To make an anonymous report please contact Crimestoppers.