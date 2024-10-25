Photos: 10 reasons to visit Sherwood Forest this autumn

By Phoebe Cox
Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:54 GMT
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 16:58 GMT
Here in Nottinghamshire, we are incredibly fortunate to have Sherwood Forest right on our doorstep, and it becomes even more enchanting in autumn…. Here are 10 reasons to visit during this time of year.

Sherwood Forest attracts around 360,000 visitors annually, with more than 400 acres of the forest open to the public.

From seasonal sights to family fun, and centuries of history – here are twelve reasons why a visit to Sherwood Forest this autumn is a good idea.

1. Popular Visitors Centre

The Sherwood Forest visitor centre, which opened in 2018, has been hailed for its architecture. With over 1,000 reviews on Google, it has a 4.4 rating. Here you will find useful information from staff, trail guides, facilities, retail therapy, and some delicious food and drink to fuel your journey. Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. History

The forest is home to centuries of history. It is also, of course, home to the enduring legend of Robin Hood. Wooded for centuries, and once part of a vast royal hunting ground, Sherwood’s a unique place to visit, boasting hundreds of ancient oaks thriving here for more than 500 years, including the legendary Major Oak, estimated to be around 1,000 years old. Photo: Jason Chadwick

3. Folklore

The legend of Robin Hood is a well-known aspect of English folklore and is known around the world. The story revolves around Robin Hood and his group of outlaws, who fought for social justice by stealing from the rich to give to the poor. This legend has been told in various forms, including ballads, literature, films, and television shows. The popular tales of Robin Hood's adventures in Sherwood Forest are the heart and soul of English folklore. Pictured: Robin Hood and Maid Marian, alias Rob Brackley and Katie Smart from the Sherwood Outlaws re-enactment group. Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Great photo opportunities

This time of year is perfect for finding fungi all over the forest. There are plenty of autumnal photo opportunities. Photo: Phoebe Cox

