3 . Folklore

The legend of Robin Hood is a well-known aspect of English folklore and is known around the world. The story revolves around Robin Hood and his group of outlaws, who fought for social justice by stealing from the rich to give to the poor. This legend has been told in various forms, including ballads, literature, films, and television shows. The popular tales of Robin Hood's adventures in Sherwood Forest are the heart and soul of English folklore. Pictured: Robin Hood and Maid Marian, alias Rob Brackley and Katie Smart from the Sherwood Outlaws re-enactment group. Photo: Jason Chadwick