14 photos that will take you back to a night out at Dusk in Mansfield in 2014

By Shelley Marriott
Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:34 BST
As the clocks turn back this weekend we are also turning back the clock to 2014 to look at pictures from a night out at Mansfield’s former nightclub, Dusk.

Can you see any familiar faces in these photos?

Do these photos bring back any memories?

Were you there?

At the start of the year the club on Leeming Street, Mansfield, underwent a huge refurbishment and re-opened its doors as Playground.

Playground is open four nights a week, from 8pm Thursday, Friday and Sunday and from 6pm on Saturday.

Posing for the camera

1. Dusk

Posing for the camera Photo: Playground Mansfield

Photo Sales
Posing for the camera

2. Dusk

Posing for the camera Photo: Playground Mansfield

Photo Sales
Smiling for the camera

3. Dusk

Smiling for the camera Photo: Playground Mansfield

Photo Sales
Smiling for the camera

4. Dusk

Smiling for the camera Photo: Playground Mansfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldPlayground
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice